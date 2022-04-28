Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have left the entire world divided. The actor sued his ex-wife for a $50 million defamation suit over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post about facing ‘domestic abuse.’ The ongoing battle in the Virginia court is being televised and has received reactions from all across the world. But it looks like Starbucks employees are smart enough to use it to their benefit. Scroll below for details!

There have been poles apart reactions from celebrities about the ongoing trial. American Radio Personality Howard Stern had recently slammed Johnny and said he was ‘over-acting’ in front of the televised audience. He even ended up calling the Fantastic Beasts actor a ‘narcissist.’ On the other hand, Bollywood beauty Sophie Choudhary landed her support for Depp. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa also followed him amid the controversy.

A TikTok video is now going viral that witnesses Starbucks employees putting small donation boxes in their delivery section. It remains unknown to which part of the world this branch belongs but one could see Johnny Depp and Amber Heard written on each of the tip containers.

It’s basically a smart marketing strategy where customers will contribute their tips to the boxes they support – basically pick sides between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. One could notice that JD’s side is full of money while the Aquaman actress’ box is entirely empty.

Many viewers even took to the comment section and picked their sides and praised Starbucks employees for their smart tactic to get more tips.

“I love this!! #justiceforjohnnydepp”

Another Johnny Depp fan wrote, “damn amber turd making a name for herself “

“Amber shouldn’t even have a jar!!” read a comment.

“Poor Amber,” commented another.

Meanwhile, Johnny has recently concluded his testimony in court. It is now time for Amber Heard to take the stand.

