Harry Styles’ girlfriend Olivia Wilde was handed a mysterious manila envelope during her CinemaCon presentation for her film Don’t Worry Darling. This year’s convention has been a special one as several new details regarding some of the most anticipated movies of 2022 were revealed.

From the confirmation of The Batman 2 happening with Robert Pattinson returning at the Dark Knight and Matt Reeves as the helmer, to the first 20 minutes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being released. It’s an exciting time, especially for the Marvel fans.

Amongst all of these, the upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Olivia Wilde, her beau Harry Style, Florence Pugh, and more, showcased moments from a few scenes. While those intimate photos of the lead actors caught the attention at first, what happened with Wilde after is trending now.

During the presentation of the film, Olivia Wilde was handed a mysterious envelope on stage. At first, many assumed it was the set-up for an elaborate joke. However, it was later reported by Entertainment Tonight that the actress was served legal papers from her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis. It is said that the papers were marked “personal and confidential,” and were related to the custody of their two children.

Before getting together with Harry Styles, Olivia was engaged to the We’re The Millers actor for seven years. Though the couple never tied the knot, they welcomed two children, Otis, and Daisy. It turns out that much like Wilde, Jason Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge” that she would be served on the stage of CinemaCon.

It is reported that even though the child custody papers were drawn, Jason had no idea what time and place Olivia Wilde would be served. The actress after being handed the papers didn’t react much and went on to present her and Harry Styles’ upcoming film.

