After giving a hit in 2018 with Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Tom Cruise is now set to spread his charming magic with his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick. The heartthrob of Hollywood is presently busy working on the promotions of the film.

Advertisement

Talking about Cruise, amidst his prince charming appearance, there lies a witty Tom whose sarcasm is always on point. He usually never showcases his brutal mocking skills out in the open, but this time he took a dig at famous television show host James Corden over his abrupt exit from the ‘Late Late Show’, during his recent appearance on the show itself.

Advertisement

Recently, Tom Cruise was spotted as a guest on James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’. Before he entered the show, Tom was seen coming out of his dressing room to address James on the shocking news of his departure from the show. The actor while talking about the same also pulled the host’s leg claiming that he got fired. Tom said, “I’m here for you tonight whatever you need,’ Tom began. ‘I would not have fired you. I’m here for you if you need anything. I just want you to know that I’m sorry.”

While hearing this the audience was all laughter but James Corden did not back down. The comedian/host took it sportingly, replying to Tom Cruise by saying, “I would love it if you could lend me some money.”

For the unversed, James had announced his exit from the show after 7 years as he wanted to spend some time with his family in the UK. The host had said, ‘It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show,’ he added. “I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on.” Further, he added, “I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Talking more on it Jame Corden said, “My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision.” Claiming that he will be on the team for another year, James proclaimed that he will be going out with a bang.

For more such updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jada Pinkett Smith Credited Public S*x & Roleplay As The Secret Behind Her Successful Marriage With Will Smith: “Be His Secretary, Be Sneaky…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube