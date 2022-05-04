Kristen Stewart is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood of the current generation and most of her fame has to do with her versatile skills as an actor. She was, however, in a rough phase back in 2012 when rumours about her cheating on her then-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, started doing the rounds on gossip magazines and tabloids. Just a few months before the major cheating scandal, the actress had revealed that she and Robert were into licking armpits indicating that it was a part of their s*xual relationship.

For the unversed, Kristen was previously in the news when she featured in Princess Diana’s biopic film, Spencer, where her work was highly appreciated by the fans and critics alike. The movie was directed by Pablo Larrain and featured actors like Sally Hawkins and Jack Farthing, amongst others. The movie was a massive hit and Stewart also won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role.

In the year 2012, when Kristen Stewart’s cheating scandal with photographer Rupert Sanders was still fresh, a bunch of reporters had dug out a piece of information that she revealed in a conversation with British Vogue. In the excerpt, the actress opened up on a weird fetish she had and also spoke highly about her boyfriend Robert Pattinson for being a part of it.

“My God, I’m so in love with my boyfriend. I wish he were here now. I think I want to have his babies. I love the way he smells. And him me. Like, he loves to lick under my armpits.”, Kristen Stewart said.

This revelation left a part of the audience quite confused as it became a major topic of debate amongst the people. The matter eventually died down as Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson also called off their relationship, soon after.

