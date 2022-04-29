With still more than a year to go before the next instalment of the MI franchise is released, Tom Cruise unveils Mission Impossible 7 title as well as the trailer, and fans are loving it. The upcoming film would be marking the end of Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and has been divided into two parts.

Advertisement

The 8th film, which will be part two, was recently revealed to be under production. It is said that both the movies will have some of the most expensive stunts in the entire franchise. Co-star Simon Pegg has also teased the elaborate action scenes fans will get to see.

Advertisement

Now, as per Variety, Tom Cruise has unveiled the official title of Mission Impossible 7 at CinemaCon. The movie will be called Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. While the last one is called, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two. As wordy as may be, it is unique and has certainly got the fans excited.

Check out a few reactions here:

Dead Reckoning. Hell yeah. I'll be there opening night. Not sure there's a major (still-going) franchise I've grown to love more. pic.twitter.com/OldulvyW5z — Bryan Cogman (@cogman_bryan) April 28, 2022

Ghost Protocol

Rogue Nation

Fallout

Dead Reckoning Man, them @MissionFilm

sequel titles just looks and sounds so cool together. pic.twitter.com/qNrCIRS8ys — Ebhin (@TheRealEbhin) April 28, 2022

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING: PART ONE is an incredible title for a motion picture. — matt rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) April 28, 2022

mission impossible – dead reckoning : part one is maybe the most badass and cheesy name for a movie ever i love it — isaac (@ik2onmovies) April 28, 2022

But as each coin has two sides, so does the reaction over the new title of Mission Impossible 7.

‘Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ is the full title of M:I 7. Dead Reckoning sounds cheap as hell. Did Tom Cruise think he was making a sequel to The Mummy reboot?! You know which franchises could get away with that? Fast & Furious. Or Transformers. — Corneel Vanfleteren (@CorneelVf) April 28, 2022

Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is an extremely unwieldly title to say the least. Does that mean that both parts of the M:I two-parter are going to be numbered as 7, and considered one movie? Because that could get confusing. https://t.co/HJIzxHLTip — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) April 28, 2022

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Another copy editor’s nightmare of a title. I suppose they could have really thrown us for a loop and styled it (Part One) — Sean (@SeanStanglandDH) April 28, 2022

Along with the title came Mission Impossible 7’S trailer. The first look footage features Tom Cruise in action. From plane rides to horse and motorcycle chases and fighting on a train, it seems like Tom is covering all sorts of transportation to show off his stunts on. The action-packed footage was admired by the fans just as much as the title.

It has also hyped the movie much more. Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the budget of MI7 is $290 million, that’s $100 million more than Fallout. As for the 8th instalment, one report states that it is hitting $300 million.

No wonder these movies have such a huge budget. Previously, Tom Cruise had reportedly bought three bi-planes for the last film. It seems like he is going all-in for Mission Impossible 7 and 8. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Wants His Wax Statue To Have A B*tt Like Khloe Kardashian, Leaves The Reality Star “Crying”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube