A petition to remove Amber Heard’s Mera from Aquaman 2 has garnered over 2 million signatures amidst the ongoing defamation trial slammed by Johnny Depp against her. As the opening arguments commenced on the 12th of April, the case gathered attention from people across the globe. Every day new details are revealed, and they are as shocking as the previous ones.

To catch you up to speed, Amber had accused Depp of domestic abuse through an op-ed she wrote in 2018. While Johnny lost most of his major roles, including that in Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchise, Heard continued to star in the DC flick.

Even then, and especially now, Depp has maintained his stance on being innocent. Now, as more and more evidence is brought out, many have sided with the actor. Amongst the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case comes a petition, which calls for the actress to be dropped from Aquaman 2.

Created on Change.org a year ago, it is gaining traction and has 23,00,846 as of now. “Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife, Amber Heard,” the description reads.

“Including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life,” it continues.

Recently, it was also reported that Amber Heard may have timed her 2018 op-ed against Johnny Depp in such a manner so that she could capitalize on the premiere of Aquaman 2‘s prequel, which was released in the same year.

