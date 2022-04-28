Netflix’s 365 Days starring Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone in the lead was released in 2020. Soon the erotic thriller became a fan favourite for the sheer amount of s*x scenes. Now it seems the makers have laid it on thick once again for the sequel, 365 Days: This Day.

The first instalment saw a woman being imprisoned by a gangster Massimo and given an entire year to fall in love with him. Now the time period was passed and the sequel begins with a wedding. Boy-oh-boy! They’ve doubled down on the s*x scenes this time. So much so, that we wonder is there any character development or plot.

Much like the first instalment, 365 Days: This Day is in the Polish language but it is also available in other languages as dubbed version. However, the language probably isn’t going to matter anyway! It’s all about steamy, electrifying chemistry induced s*x scenes! So we have rated a list of all the s*x scenes, ranked in order of their eroticism. Let’s dig in.

One hour before the wedding

This is the least steamy of all the s*x scenes in the film. The two engage in a platonic love-making that lasts only for a few seconds and barely involves any nudity. As the two dressed in their wedding attire go continue with s*x, Anna-Maria Sieklucka’s friend Olga barges in accidentally and chides them for engaging in the act just before the wedding.

Surfing without waves

A dream sequence wherein Anna Maria Sieklucka fantasies Nacho while being asleep. This s*x scene lasts only for a few seconds and barely involves any nudity. The scene has no significance to the storyline of 365 Days: This Day as well.

Laura Biel’s extramarital s*x with Nacho

After getting heartbroken on seeing Don Massimo Torricelli having s*x with another woman, Laura runs away with her gardener, Nacho. Vulnerable Laura soon falls for him and engages in steamy s*x beside a swimming pool. Even though there’s a whole lot of full-frontal nudity in the scene but doesn’t have electrifying chemistry between them. What makes it odder is even a gardener drives a luxurious car and owns a mansion.

The one on the wedding night

Laura Biel commands Don Massimo Torricelli “I’ll do whatever, I want with you,” and ties his hands to an armchair. Laura then slowly strips down and begins using an s*x toy as Massimo watches her in the room. Massimo then pounces on her just when Laura commands him, “I want to f*ck me the way I like,” the two then engage in animalistic s*x.

A night of passion

20 minutes into the film 365 Days: This Day, Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka indulge in yet another erotic s*x scene. The actress is seen dressed in s*xy black laced lingerie entering a room where Michele is waiting for her. Even though it is not wild, is still quite graphic and involves full-frontal nudity. The two can be seen having s*x in different parts of the room.

BDSM

It is one of the steamiest s*x scenes in 365 Days: This Day. As Don Massimo Torricelli was chilling on his balcony, he receives a text from Laura that looks like a map of the property. Taking this as a cue, he enters a room where he was surprised by all the props laid out in front of him as Laura sits patiently on a bed wearing nothing but black laced lingerie. ( At least they could’ve used Red here).

From here on Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka use different props as they go about wild, electrifying s*x. It is one of those scenes that easily goes above and beyond what you expect from even the most extreme erotic thrillers.

So which one of the erotic s*x scenes did you like from the film 365 Days: This Day? Let us know in the comments.

