Mystery solved, we finally know who Andrew Garfield was texting after the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident at the Oscars 2022. It’s been a month since the 94th Academy Awards were held, and people are still talking about it. Unfortunately, it has nothing to do with some award, snub, or more.

After the Men in Black actor walked up to the stage and slapped Rock across his face for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hair loss condition, the audience and the viewers at home were left in shock. No one knew if it was real or staged until afterwards.

Amongst all of that, people watching the Oscars 2022 on television could notice Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield texting someone right after the incident. When memes around Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slap gate controversy poured in, so did the ones of Garfield. Fans have been curious to know whom he was messaging, and now the mystery is solved.

While speaking with The View, Andrew Garfield confessed that he was texting his friends after the incident. Garfield said his phone was buzzing with people wanting to know what the room’s atmosphere was like. “So, I feel so bad because, you know, Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like, ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this,'” he said.

“And everyone’s texting me, asking me, you know, what they’re asking me, like what the vibe in the room is. At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin. But I feel really bad about that,” Andrew added. After the night ended, the Tick, Tick…Boom! actor was spotted mimicking the viral moment.

Will Smith, who is currently in India, is facing repercussions for slapping Chris Rock. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield recently announced that he will be taking a break from acting for a while. Read more about that on Koimoi!

