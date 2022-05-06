It was an excellent third week for KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) as almost 50 crores came in. That’s a huge feat indeed considering there were two major Hindi films that releases and while Heropanti 2 was touted to penetrate into the single screen market, Runway 34 was aiming for the multiplexes. Still, except for Friday, it was KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) that led the show right through the week and pretty much came on its own around the Eid holiday period.

The film stayed on a high on Thursday as well with 6.30 crores more coming in. A dip was expected after superb collections on Tuesday (9.57 crores) and Wednesday (8.75 crores) but still what’s remarkable is that the number is bigger than Friday collections of 4.25 crores. As a result, the overall total for the Yash starrer stands at 397.95 crores.

Today there would be further drop due to big release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Still, it should continue to take in enough numbers so that it goes past the 400 crores mark by close of day. That would be an excellent feat indeed, especially considering the fact that KGF Chapter 2 would achieve it in mere 23 days.

