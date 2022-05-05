As mentioned a couple of days back, Runway 34 is primarily aiming to close its first week around the 25 crores mark. So far it has collected 23.50 crores* and the kind of trending that has been seen so far indicates that around 1.50 crores more will come in today.

On Eid, Runway 34 still collected from multiplexes as well as single screens, albeit on the lower side. While it somehow managed 3.50 crores.*, there was a dip evidenced on Wednesday with collections turning out to be 2.25 crores*.

Frankly, a lot more was expected from Runway 34 but then the collections are somehow coming in only from select multiplexes with single screens not contributing much.

Since it is primarily a film for the multiplexes, it would be interesting to see how Runway 34 collects from tomorrow onwards, considering Hollywood biggie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is arriving big and would take the shape of a monster at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

