It’s been 21 days since its theatrical release but Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is refusing to stop making any headlines at the box office. The latest development says that the film has done a tremendous job of Basi Eid, which helped in surpassing the mammoth figure of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Scroll below for more details.

No one ever imagined that despite new releases coming in, KGF 2 would be able to enjoy the maximum footfalls on Eid. Two big names Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff clashed ahead of Eid. But at the end of the day, it was Yash’s epic entertainer which did double the combined business of Ajay and Tiger’s film.

As per early trends, KGF Chapter 2 did a business of 14 crores* on day 21. It benefitted due to Basi Eid as the Muslim crowd stepped out in big numbers to watch the film. The grand Indian box office total now stands at 771 crores* (all languages). In a meantime, it has surpassed RRR’s 767.50 crores* (as per the last update). That’s a huge deal as it is now the 2nd highest-grossing film ever in Indian cinema.

The list is topped by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with 1031 crores. Sooner or later, we might witness some biggie taking over this record too!

Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel, who made a grand entry into the pan-India scenario with his magnum opus ‘KGF 2‘, celebrated the huge success of the movie along with his hero Yash and producer Vijay recently. It is reported that the makers celebrated the glorious success of their magnum opus with a very private party, with only a few teammates, gathered to cut the cake.

The pictures of Prashanth Neel, Yash, and Hombale Films producer Vijay, celebrating the unanimous success of the movie, have been shared with the media. ‘KGF. This is only the beginning’ was engraved on the cake.

