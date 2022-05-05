It feels really sad when a good entertainer tanks miserably at the box office. A similar fate is being witnessed by Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34. The early trends are out for day 6, and things aren’t looking bright at all.

The Ajay Devgn directorial clashed with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2. Irrespective of content, it was clear that Tiger’s film would open to a much greater extent due to its mass appeal and Tiger’s popularity. Exactly the same thing happened and Ajay’s film failed to set the stage to take it further from there with positive word-of-mouth backing the film. Due to it, the film even failed to capitalise Eid holiday to its maximum potential.

With Heropanti 2 denting from one side and KGF Chapter 2 being the first choice of moviegoers on the other side, Runway 34 put on a shockingly low number on Basi Eid. As per early trends, 1.75-2.20 crores on day 6. The total now stands at 23-23.45 crores.

Runway 34 will badly this Friday onwards as Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. It majorly targets the same section of the multiplex audience for which Ajay Devgn’s film caters.

