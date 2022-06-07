Its been raining praises for the team of Vikram: Hitlist amidst the release of the film. The audiences are in complete awe of his performance, fans are showcasing a lot of love for his power pact avatar in Vikram: Hitlist.

Taking to Social Media, Vikram star Kamal Haasan gave a very sweet and touching message to all his fans who have supported him throughout his acting journey. He added, “I breathe Cinema.”

On behalf of Raj Kamal Films International, the actor thanked each and everyone associated with Vikram and especially the audience who made this film a huge success.

Vikram, which is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, A Raaj Kamal Films International film, is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Pen studios’ Distribution division Pen Marudhar has acquired the Hindi Distribution rights of the film.

Speaking about Vikram’s collections, the film has taken the box office by storm and continues to do that.

On its first weekend, Vikram cross 100 crore mark in all languages

