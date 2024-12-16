It was in 2001 that one woman changed the way millions of Indians used to think. It was Aditi Govitrikar, the first married Indian woman to be crowned as Mrs. World. Indians realized that beauty and glamor has nothing to do with being a Miss or a Mrs. However, this was not the first pageant she won.

Aditi was already a Gladrags model and winner, followed by getting crowned as Mrs India in 2000. From there, she headed towards an inspiring journey managing multi-careers, being a doctor, psychologist, philanthropist, model, and actress.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Aditi Govitrikar, discussed about her career, her recent role in Mismatched which is breaking norms and traditions and her life after she participated in reality shows like Fear Factor and Bigg Boss.

Aditi On Mismatched

Talking about how and why the actress took up the role of Rohit Saraf’s mother in Mismatched, the actress revealed, “When I was told, it was Rohit Saraf’s mother’s role. I said, oh yeah, I’ve seen him because I’ve seen Priyanka Chopra playing his mother in The Sky Is Pink. So, it was quite a good thing. I said, yeah, it was my first Netflix series. I was like, okay, let me do it.”

Mismatched Challenging Norms

Aditi Govitrikar plays the mother of two teenage boys in Mismatched, who breaks norms and traditions by marrying again and giving life a second chance. Discussing the impact of her role, the actress revealed, “I think things are changing now as they should. And I think, generally, it was welcomed. The whole theme of the mother walking down the aisle and the son taking her to the aisle was very positive. I got a lot of compliments. I mean, though, I did not conceive it.”

Aditi’s First Salary

Recalling her first salary, the actress narrated, “The first thing I shot was for a film campaign. For a clothing brand, I think it was. But it was a very different kind of thing. And I received Rs 3000 for that.”

Aditi Govitrikar’s Life After Bigg Boss

The actress also revealed if life changed for good after she participated in Bigg Boss 3. “So, after Big Boss, I made a lot of appearances, all because it is very widely watched, if you are one of the biggest-watched reality shows. It definitely helped me. Not in terms of films or anything, but I did a lot of appearances after that,” said the 16 December actress.

However, on being asked if she has followed Bigg Boss ever after doing the television reality show, Aditi confessed, “Actually, I have never watched Big Boss, and the reason for that is that you have to follow it every single day, right? You have to follow the trajectory of each individual inside. And because of the hectic schedule, because of a lot of traveling and all, that is a little difficult. So, I have not really watched any season.

Aditi Govitrikar also discussed her upcoming projects, beauty standards in the industry, the Me Too movement, and more. We’ll be back with these discussions soon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for the remaining part of the conversation.

