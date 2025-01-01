Maine Pyar Kiya is a highly cherished film in the film industry because it marked Salman Khan’s debut. His chemistry with Bhagyashree in the movie remains iconic to this day. The film launched both actors to stardom and set a benchmark for romantic Bollywood movies. Salman, as the charming Prem, and Bhagyashree, as the innocent Suman, captured hearts nationwide. The film was also the home to many behind-the-scene stories involving Khan and Bhagyashree.

Recently, Bhagyashree opened up about a particular incident during the film’s shooting, where she thought Salman Khan was flirting with her. In the interview, she shared how playful Salman has been ever since his debut days, a characteristic his fans love to this date.

Salman Khan started singing Dil Deewana next to the ears of Bhagyashree

During an interview with Kovid Gupta Films, Bhagyashree shared this amazing incident from Maine Pyar Kiya. Salman Khan, already known for his easygoing and affable personality, habitually lightened the mood on set. However, one particular instance left Bhagyashree feeling both puzzled and uncomfortable. The scene in question involved Salman singing a song.

Bhagyashree recalled, “I was feeling lonesome because I had no family. We had to shoot Dil Deewana, and suddenly Salman came and sat right next to me and started singing the song into my ear.” She was confused about what was happening. “He had always been such a gentleman on set and so nice to me that I couldn’t understand. It seemed like crossing the line over flirting, and I said, ‘Why is he doing this?” Bhagyashree remarked.

At that time, Bhagyashree was dating Himalaya Dasani, who is now his husband. To Bhagyashree’s surprise, Salman knew this fact and took her to a corner for a conversation. “He would follow me around and keep singing the song, and I was like, ‘What’s happening here?’ He finally took me to the side and said, ‘I know!’ I was like really? He said, ‘I know who you are in love with,’” she recalled. As soon as she asked what he knew, Salman said Himalaya’s name. “He said, ‘I know about Himalaya. Why don’t you call him here?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god! This can’t be happening.’” Bhagyashree recalled. Since then, the two actors have been good friends, and Bhagyashree went on to marry Dasani.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: When Boney Kapoor Was Warned Against Casting Anil Kapoor Opposite Sridevi In Judaai – Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News