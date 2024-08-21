Every 90s kid was left manifesting an innocent and pure love story like Prem and Suman after the 1989 romantic film Maine Pyaar Kiya created a rage amongst the fans. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, it starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles. Not only was it the highest-grossing movie of the 1980s but the dialogues, soundtracks and some of the scenes in the same became an important of our pop culture for every Bollywood enthusiast out there. Now, all Bhai fans, its time to rejoice since Maine Pyaar Kiya will soon be re-released into the theatres.

Yes, you heard that right! Maine Pyaar Kiya will be re-released into the theatres on August 23, 2024 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the movie. The official social media page of Rajshri Productions shared two endearing posters of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree announcing the re-release of the movie. No sooner was the news announced than fans started to express their happiness in the comment section.

For the unversed, Maine Pyaar Kiya was made in a budget of 1 crore and went on to earn a whopping 28 crore. It went on to become a blockbuster and the highest-grossing film of that year. It will be interesting to see whether the re-release manages to rake in some box office numbers and pulls off the audience, especially Salman Khan fans in the theatres. The tight competition with the current successful run of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 might create an obstacle for the movie to be a crowd-puller.

Maine Pyaar Kiya revolved around the endearing love story between Prem (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree) who strive to unite against all odds. The movie marked Bhagyashree’s debut in the Hindi film industry. It also starred Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl and Ajit Vachani in the lead roles.

