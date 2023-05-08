Ritabhari Chakraborty is gearing up for the big release of her much awaited film Fatafati. The film captures the experience of an overweight woman who is judged by society because she’s overweight and her dreams are weighed with respect to the size of her body. Ritabhari had gained 25 kilos to fit the part right and is much similar to Bhumi Pednekar’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Bhumi Pednekar’s transformation was the talk of the town earlier as the actress went above and beyond to fit into her character in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Shedding more about her diet and exercise Ritabhari Chakraborty says, “Gaining weight feels easy but surely it isn’t. While I was on my journey of gaining weight, I had to ensure to not just stuff everything in my stomach to reach the end goal. While I was on my calorie surplus diet, I ensured to eat right to avoid health issues in the future..”

Ritabhari Chakraborty also had a special shoot with body positive influencers to celebrate their bodies, imperfections and more. The actress was lauded for being an individual who tells her audiences to love and appreciate ourselves and what the body does for us a little more everyday.

Fatafati is directed by Aritra Mukherjee. She will be sharing the screen space opposite Abir Chatterjee for the first time, and popular TV actress Swastika Dutta in a pivotal role. Story & Screenplay is by Zinia Sen, and Dialogues are given by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay, produced by Windows. Fatafati is Ritabhari’s second film with Windows after Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti. The film is all set to release on May 12th, 2023.

