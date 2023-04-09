Akshay Kumar is among the Bollywood A-listers who always entertain his fans with his performance. However, despite his fame, the actor is currently finding it hard to impress the audience with his back-to-back films. Now, he even became the centre of trolls for dancing with Sonam Bajwa and Mouni Roy during their world tour. Yet, his loyal fans did not leave his side and rather trolled Shah Rukh Khan for working with women way younger than him.

Akshay has been in showbiz for over three decades now. The actor began his journey with the 1991 film Suagandh and is currently the most active star in Bollywood.

Last month, Akshay Kumar embarked upon the world tour, The Entertainers, with Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani. Throughout the tour, Akshay is performing with his female counterparts and attracting massive attention, but for all the wrong reasons. After being trolled for his allegedly inappropriate dance moves with Nora Fatehi, netizens are now slamming him for dancing with actresses too younger than him. Moreover, SRK fans have begun a war against AK, but the Khiladi star’s fandom is also not holding back.

A video of the Khiladi star recently surfaced on social media in which he grooved to his track Balma with Sonam and Mouni. Akshay arrived on the stage shirtless and gave a power-packed performance. However, netizens found it inappropriate for him to dance with younger actresses. A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “It looks so cringe to see 59 yo shirtless uncle dancing with 23- 24yo girls and doing creepy steps just to stay relevant. What a downfall for Akshay Kumar.”

It looks so cringe to see 59 yo shirtless uncle dancing with 23- 24yo girls and doing creepy steps just to stay relevant. What a downfall for Akshay Kumar.pic.twitter.com/DXzdPs0ZQ2 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) April 8, 2023

A second user commented, “Talentless (but lucky) charlatan,” while a third one wrote, “He himself said he’ll do anything for money.”

However, some fans did not leave Akshay’s side and rather trolled Shah Rukh Khan for working with actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more. An Akshay fan wrote, “Ever looked at SRK dancing to girls like Alia and Anuskha??” Another wrote, “And what did the 60 year old uncle srk did in pathaan showing his fake aabs.” One also wrote, “SRK Did Bhajan With Deepika Padukone In Pathaan.”

