If Bollywood has Shah Rukh Khan VS Salman Khan, South cinema has always had Chiranjeevi VS Nandamuri Balakrishna, aka the legendary Balayya. Yes, their epic clash has resulted in some duds, too, but who’ll even remember them when you’ve so many box office-shattering films to rejoice for?

Despite Bhagavath Kesari opening to middling reviews, it has won Balayya an important battle against Chiru Garu. If we go by the box office track record, Chiranjeevi has undoubtedly had the upper hand with some solid hits by his side, but Balayya has also given him a tough fight on many occasions.

When we talk about box office numbers, the discussion would go incomplete without talking about the number of milestones these stars have crossed. As mentioned, Chiru Garu’s side is heavy when it comes to crossing milestones at the box office, but thanks to Bhagavanth Kesari, Balayya would get to edge over his contemporary, and that too overseas.

Over the years, Balayya has managed to rise from the ashes in the United States. There was a time when his films used to get average to poor reception at the US box office, but look where we are now. The Bhagavanth Kesari box office in the US has NBK hitting a home run, which will indeed bother Chiranjeevi.

Bhagavanth Kesari has become a $1 million+ film in the US, and with this, Balayya has beaten Chiranjeevi to be the first one amongst them to score three back-to-back $1 million movies in the US. After Akhanda & Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavath Kesari has been running to packed houses at the US box office.

This is also important for Balayya because Chiranjeevi has tried to achieve this $1 million hattrick not once but twice. Acharya failed to touch the $1 million mark by a few thousand dollars, which followed the success of Khaidi No. 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The second time, Godfather and Waltair Veerayya achieved the $1 million mark, but then Bhola Shankar ruined the party.

Koimoi’s in-house critic rated Balayya’s latest film 2.5/5 & said this about it, “Bhagavanth Kesari is a robust commercial entertainer. The second half outpaces the first, offering a thrilling experience. Nandamuri Balakrishna delivers an exceptional performance as Kesari, even surpassing his role in Akhanda, much to the delight of his fans. The film is laden with impactful dialogue without crossing the line into excess. The mass action sequences are potent, and the emotional moments strike a chord with the audience, with Sreeleela delivering a pleasant surprise through her acting. Director Anil Ravipudi presents Balayya in a novel light, making this a worthwhile watch for the Dasara season.” Read Bhagavanth Kesari movie review here!

