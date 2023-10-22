What a year it has been for Thalapathy Vijay! First, with Varisu, the actor got his first 300 crore grosser, and now, with Leo, he has got the highest-grossing film of his career and that too within 3 days. Yes, the film has hit the triple century already at the worldwide box office by maintaining a solid average of over 100 crores each day. Keep reading to know more!

The latest action thriller marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the success of Master. This deadly combo is working a big time with the audience. Also, the film is enjoying a strong buzz due to its references to Lokesh’s previous films of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), which officially confirms that even this Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a part of the universe.

On the opening day, Leo garnered a record-breaking 148.50 crores gross at the worldwide box office, as officially shared by the makers. Even on Friday, a solid momentum was seen as 77.20 crores gross came in, taking the grand total to 225.70 crores gross in just a couple of days. Yesterday, a jump was seen in the collection, which helped to hit the 300 crore milestone.

As per estimates, on day 3, Leo has amassed a whopping 85 crores gross. Out of this, the overseas market has contributed 34 crores gross. So, after the first 3 days, the worldwide box office stands at 310.70 crores gross, and that’s a superb achievement as on each day, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has enjoyed an average of above 100 crores gross.

With these numbers, Leo has become the highest-grossing film ever in the career of Thalapathy Vijay. Yes, it has surpassed the lifetime of Varisu, which stands at 300.98 crores gross. It’s highly commendable, and who knows, the film might enter the 400-crore club today!

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Wednesday banned the illegal release of Leo through an online pirated version.

Seven Screen Studio, the producers of the film, moved the Madras High Court seeking the prevention of screening of the pirated version of the biggie and requested the court to restrain the internet service providers from taking action against such release. Justice Abdul Quddhose of the Madras High Court directed the ban on the pirated version and also directed the internet service providers to ensure that the pirated version was not screened through their sites.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

