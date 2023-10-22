The duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj is simply unstoppable as their latest release, Leo, is shattering box office records. After the thunderous opening day, the film showed a very good momentum in the following couple of days, including growth on Saturday. Now, the advance booking has yet again jumped, and we’re set to witness ‘bloody sweet’ Sunday. Let’s take at the day 4 report!

With immense hype on the ground level, the action thriller marked a powerful opening and raked in 66 crores net. On day 2, there was an expected dip in numbers as 36 crores net came in. Yesterday, the Saturday factor came into play, and we saw a jump as an estimated collection of 40.30 crores net came in. Today, being a Sunday, the film has recorded a solid advance booking, and below is all you need to know.

For day 4, Leo has sold tickets worth 23 crores gross all across the country (no blocked seats included). If compared to yesterday’s 20.88 crores gross, it’s a jump of 10.15%. This sum of 23 crores accounts for a sale of close to 13 lakh tickets. This is huge, and over-the-counter ticket sales will also contribute immensely today with the Sunday crowd joining the party.

Speaking about the collection, Leo stands at a grand total of 142.30 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office after 3 days.

Released on 19th October, the violent thriller also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mathew Thomas and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, as Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is doing rounds in theatres, the film’s composer, Anirudh Ravichander, recently released a special version of the film’s track ‘Villain Yaaru’. A dark-ambient mix, this version is menacing and ‘bloody sweet’. Unlike the film’s other tracks, which have elements of heavy metal, gangsta rap, and industrial music, ‘Villain Yaaru’, despite having next to zero rock elements, is in fact, perhaps the darkest and most thrilling track of the film, only next to ‘Bada**’.

Incorporating elements of some folk and Tamil film music, this song is extremely atmospheric as it incorporates dark ambient music and then mixes it with synth-pop and some electronic music. Much of the music is bass-driven, which is both its biggest strength and simultaneously its weakness.

