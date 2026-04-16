The late John Nolan may not have had a vast filmography, but his association with filmmaker Christopher Nolan placed him in some of cinema’s most celebrated projects. From blockbuster superhero spectacles to critically acclaimed war dramas, his brief yet memorable roles were part of films that achieved massive global success. Here’s a look at five of his highest-grossing movies, ranked by their worldwide box office performance.

1. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Director – Christopher Nolan

– Christopher Nolan IMDb rating – 8.4/10

– 8.4/10 Worldwide box office: $1.09 million

$1.09 million Streaming on – HBO Max, Prime Video

Plot: The Dark Knight Rises is directed by Christopher Nolan and is the third entry in his Batman trilogy. John Nolan played the role of Douglas Fredericks, who is a member of the Wayne Enterprises board. The film focuses on Batman’s attempt to stop Bane as he tries to take control of Gotham City. It remains the highest-grossing film of John Nolan’s career.

2. Dunkirk (2017)

Director – Christopher Nolan

– Christopher Nolan IMDb rating – 7.8/10

– 7.8/10 Worldwide box office – $549 million

– $549 million Streaming on – Prime Video

Plot: Dunkirk chronicles the evacuation from Dunkirk during the Second World War. The story is told through three different perspectives of people in the sea, on land, and in the air. John Nolan played a brief role of a blind man.

3. Batman Begins (2005)

Director – Christopher Nolan

– Christopher Nolan IMDb rating – 8.2/10

– 8.2/10 Worldwide box office – $375 million

– $375 million Streaming on – Prime Video

Plot: Batman Begins is the origin story of how billionaire industrialist Bruce Wayne transformed into a masked vigilante. He has to face different villains like Scarecrow and Ra’s al Ghul, who pose a threat to Gotham. John Nolan played the role of Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks. He reprised this character in the third installment.

4. Following (1998)

Director – Christopher Nolan

– Christopher Nolan IMDb rating – 7.4/10

– 7.4/10 Worldwide box office – $126 thousand

– $126 thousand Streaming on – Prime Video

Plot: Following was the first collaboration between Christopher Nolan and John Nolan. The latter played the role of a police officer in the film. It was made on a shoestring budget by Christopher while he had a day job.

5. Terror (1978)

Director – Norman J. Warren

– Norman J. Warren IMDb rating – 5.2/10

– 5.2/10 Worldwide box office – $190 thousand

– $190 thousand Streaming on – Mubi (Rent)

Plot: Terror is a horror slasher film about two sisters who find out that a witch had placed a curse on their ancestors. All the descendants of that family and their friends are then stalked and killed by a mysterious figure. John Nolan played the protagonist, James Garrick, in the film. An oral history book on Warren titled Gentleman of Terror states that the film managed to earn $190,000 in its opening weekend in the United States.

Besides films, John Nolan was also active in television. He did shows like Person of Interest for CBS, which was created by Jonathan Nolan. He appeared in 27 episodes of the show. Nolan also did the 1970 miniseries Daniel Deronda and the sci-fi show Doomwatch.

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