After the debacle of Heropanti, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had high hopes for the Vikas Bahl directorial; however, it looks like it was all in vain. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jameel Khan, the film has received poor reviews from audiences and critics across the city.

Amid its poor performance at the box office, Tiger, along with Kriti, recently appeared on Bigg Boss 17’s set, where they were seen playing tasks with the contestants.

At the box office, the film faced a clash with Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan 2. The film that sees Tiger and Kriti in titular roles is labeled as a futuristic film, while Amitabh portrays the part of the actor’s grandfather. Please scroll down to know how much it minted on Day 2.

As per the early trends flowing in, Ganapath has stayed in a similar range on Day 2 despite being the start of the weekend on Saturday. Reportedly, the film has minted around Rs 2-2.50 crore. With the latest numbers, its total collection now stands at Rs 4.50-5 crore in two days.

The film has turned out to be the 7th box office dud since Mimi for Kriti Sanon. Her previous films like Bachchhan Paandey, Heropanti 2, Bhediya, Shehzada, and Adipurush failed to attract audiences to the theatres.

For the unversed, Ganapath reportedly opened to 2.50 crore-3 crore. The official numbers have not been made public by the makers yet.

Koimoi watched, reviewed, and rated Ganapath with 1 star. Writing about Tiger Shroff’s performance in the film, an excerpt wrote, “Tiger Shroff has proved to be an asset if picked up for the right films, and even here it’s the same case. He could do well but can’t carry a lousy film solely on his shoulders. The dance and fight are good, but as I’ve said in my previous Tiger film reviews, the ‘saturation level’ has been crossed & the ‘Diminishing Marginal Utility’ has kicked in. The audience will need something more than ‘dance & fight,’ and that’s why a War with him will always work over something like this.”

Well, let’s wait and watch to see how much the film will earn on Sunday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified numbers.

