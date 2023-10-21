Thalapathy Vijay has been creating records at the ticket window with Leo Box Office. The latest addition to his list of achievements might not be a big one but is worthy of mention. The film maintained a stronghold at the box office on day 2 with the Hindi version.

After registering 2.8 crore on the opening day, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film held the box office numbers strongly on day two as well. The film collection was around 2 crore on day two, which is a worthy number considering it was a working day.

While Leo collected 2 crore on Friday, the second day of release with the Hindi dub, Thalapathy Vijay is promising a bigger and better weekend ahead in the Hindi belt.

This number comes as a surprise since the film has not been released in the National Cinema chains. The number comes from only single screens and thus calls for a celebration since it has broken records for the Kollywood films released in Hindi this year.

Earlier, with the 2.8 crore opening, it already claimed the top spot for the highest opener of Kollywood in Hindi for the year 2023 and surpassed Aishwarya Rai‘s Ponniyin Selvan 2. Now, all eyes are set on the weekend numbers, which promise a good jump.

Over the Dussehra weekend, audiences already have fewer options, with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath not creating enough buzz and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan already watched by most of the lot as the Atlee film has entered the last leg. So Leo seems to be the obvious choice for a holiday season.

The film stars Thalapathy Vijay as Leo Das and Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja as Antony and Harold Das. It also stars Trisha and Priya Anand. It was earlier speculated that the film is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which already has Karthi’s Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

However, all the rumors were put to rest after the film was released. Thalapathy Vijay is also creating some outstanding records overseas with Leo Box Office.

