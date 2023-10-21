The deadly duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj has struck the right chords again, and this time, it’s not an explosion but a volcanic eruption. Yes, their Leo has erupted like a volcano and has shattered several records at the worldwide box office. In the latest feat, the mark of 200 crores gross has been crossed on day 2 itself. Keep reading to know more!

It’s a year of Tamil directors, and the Kollywood industry as a whole is shining like a bright star. First, it was Nelson who delivered a massive 600-crore blockbuster with Rajinikanth in the form of Jailer. Then, Atlee collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan to give Jawan, which made him the first Tamil director to enter the 1000-crore club globally. Now, it’s party time for director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is set to deliver a much bigger blockbuster with Thalapathy Vijay by surpassing his previous best, Vikram.

Released on Thursday, Leo opened to mixed reviews from critics, but that didn’t stop it from raking in record-breaking numbers. On the opening day, the film earned 148.50 crores gross at the worldwide box office, as per an official update shared by the makers. It is the biggest-ever start for a Tamil film, and 2.0’s 110 crores gross has been left far behind.

With premieres and humongous pre-sales, Leo took a monstrous start and, on day 2, put on an impressive show despite a regular working Friday. After Thursday’s 148.50 crore gross, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer earned 70 crore gross yesterday (estimates). This is huge and has helped the total collection to cross the 200 crore milestone in just a couple of days.

After 2 days, Leo stands at a colossal sum of 218.50 crore gross (estimates). With this, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajith Kumar’s highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office. Yes, the lifetime of Viswasam (205 crores gross) has been crossed in mere two days. Today or tomorrow, the film will surpass Thalapathy Vijay’s own Varisu (300.98 crores gross) to become his highest-grossing film ever.

Released on 19th October, the violent thriller also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mathew Thomas and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Day 1 (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay & Lokesh Kanagaraj Deliver 4th Biggest Indian Opener Of All-Time, Beats Adipurush’s 140 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News