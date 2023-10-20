Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s deadly combo has shattered the worldwide box office. Yes, Leo has taken a monstrous opening all across the globe, and it is much beyond everyone’s expectations. While pre-sales were highly impressive, no one ever imagined the film to become such a phenomenon. Keep reading to know about its global performance on day 1!

The film, which is now officially a part of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), marks the Tamil debut of veteran Sanjay Dutt. It also brings together the pair of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan after so long. Apart from the solid cast, there was immense ground-level hype due to rumors of links with LCU, which did the job of creating massive pre-release buzz.

Being a front-loaded affair, Leo marked a thunderous opening at the worldwide box office. It ended its day 1 by earning 144 crores gross, out of which India has contributed a gross collection of 78 crores. In the overseas market, the film is in riot mode and created records at several locations. On the whole, overseas has contributed a total of 66 crores gross (including premieres) on the opening day.

With this, Leo has registered the 4th biggest Indian opening in history at the worldwide box office. For this year, it has recorded the biggest opening by surpassing Adipurush, Jawan, and Pathaan.

Take a look at the top Indian openers at the worldwide box office below (above 100 crores gross):

RRR – 223 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 213 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 163 crores

Leo – 144 crores

Adipurush – 140 crores

Jawan – 129.6 crores

Saaho – 126 crores

2.0 – 110 crores

Pathaan – 106 crores

Leo has opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the audience word-of-mouth has been decent so far. As pre-sales for the entire opening weekend are looking solid, it will be interesting to see how the film sustains during weekdays.

Recently, the makers came up with a new version of the film’s BGM, which is titled ‘Master X Leo’, and it is full of swag. While the original version is mostly rock riffs and electronic music, with only some gangsta rap vibes, the ‘Master X Leo’ version is more electronic and hip-hop-infused in comparison to the original.

