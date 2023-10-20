The euphoria of Balayya has returned to the big screen! Yes, the mass hero Nandamuri Balakrishna has arrived with his latest offering, Bhagavanth Kesari. The film was released yesterday all across the country, and as expected, it has taken a good start at the Indian box office. It’s quite low compared to Balayya’s last release, but overall, it’s a good number on day 1. Keep reading to know more!

For those who are not aware of Balayya, the actor has a genre of his own, and despite no logic and too many flaws, his fans love watching his mass entertainers on the big screen. There’s quite a popular saying among his fans, “With Balayya, there’s only magic and no logic.” This saying comes true every time, as Balayya’s films turn out to be money spinners, irrespective of reviews.

Bhagavanth Kesari arrived yesterday in cinema halls, and as expected, it dominated the regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also stars Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, and Arjun Rampal in important roles. As per early trends flowing in, the biggie made 20-23 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1.

As compared to Veera Simha Reddy’s 34 crores, Bhagavanth Kesari’s opening day is a bit low, but still, it’s a good start considering the fact that the film is facing tough competition from Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo in the Telugu states. The positive thing is that word-of-mouth has been decent among mass film lovers despite mixed reviews coming in from critics.

Apart from Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari will face one more solid competition from today onwards in the form of Tiger Nageswara Rao. The Ravi Teja starrer is out in theatres today, and it has dented the screen count of Balayya’s latest release.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in Veera Simha Reddy, and it took a superb opening at the Indian box office. However, due to mixed word-of-mouth, the film slowed down right from the second day. Yes, even a clash with Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya dented its business. Still, Veera Simha Reddy managed to score almost a century in net collections and was declared a decent success at the Indian box office.

Now let’s see how far Bhagavanth Kesari goes!

