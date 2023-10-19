Thalapathy Vijay’s highly-anticipated Leo is finally out in theatres and will soon conclude its day 1 at the Indian box office. After taking a look at advance booking reports, it was clear that we’re set to witness the euphoria, and now, early trends suggest an earth-shattering start, only below Adipurush and Jawan. Keep reading to know more!

Ever since the announcement, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been enjoying a solid buzz around it, and it only got elevated after the promotional material and trailer came out. Since the last couple of days, we’ve been coming across several stories about the box office records that are being broken in pre-sales alone, and now, as the biggie is out among the audience, let’s see how it fared on the opening day.

Amid all the hullabaloo, Leo arrived in theatres today, and as expected, it off to a flyer in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. These states enjoy a strong fan following for Thalapathy Vijay, and this time, they have erupted like never before. Apart from these states, even the performance in the Hindi belt is surprisingly good despite no promotion at all.

As per early trends flowing in, Leo is heading to close its exciting day 1 in the range of 66-69 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office. This is humongous considering the fact that many theatres in Tamil Nadu didn’t run the film due to an alleged issue of share distribution between exhibitors and makers.

With 66-69 crores, Leo has recorded the third-biggest opening at the Indian box office in 2023. Adipurush is at the first with 89 crores, while Jawan is at the second spot with 75 crores.

So, it’s a mind-blowing start for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, and it’ll be interesting to see how the momentum continues over the entire extended weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

