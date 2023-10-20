Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo has taken an earth-shattering start at the box office. Also starring Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, and others, the action thriller hit it out of the park yesterday and is all set to register another rocking day in India. Here’s how it fared in the advance booking for day 2!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the big-budget thriller released yesterday all across the country. Ever since the announcement, the film has been enjoying solid pre-release buzz, and the makers successfully kept it intact till the time of release. After advance booking reports came in, it was sure that the film would explode, and that’s what exactly happened. But that’s not it, as the report for day 2 is also exciting.

For the opening day, Leo registered the highest pre-sales at the Indian box office in 2023 with 46.10 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It surpassed Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan, which had sold tickets worth 41 crores gross before the first show started in India. As the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is a front-loaded affair, it was always expected to come a bit down on the second day, but still, it has put on an impressive show despite the regular working day.

As per the last update before the first show started today, Leo had sold tickets worth 20.50 crores gross for day 2 (excluding blocked seats). It’s huge for a regular Friday and after a bumper opening. For today, the film had sold over 11 lakh tickets in advance, and walk-ins are expected to contribute immensely throughout the day.

After a blockbuster start in the range of 66-69 crores net on day 1, Leo is looking to score a day of over 30 crores today, thus going past the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office in just 2 days.

Meanwhile, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer suffered a major blow as the Tamil Nadu Home Department denied permission for a 7 a.m. screening of the film. The state government had already allowed five shows from 9 a.m. to 1. 30 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court directed the film producers to approach the state government regarding special screenings during early mornings. On Wednesday, the permission was denied by the government.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Action Entertainer Takes A Good Start Across The Country By Hitting The Mark Of 20 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News