Thalapathy Vijay has roared at the box office on the premiere day of Leo itself. The actor secured a record in the US and has been winning accolades for the same. According to the recent updates, the Tamil thriller helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has registered a gross opening of $1.8 million in the US.

In fact, reports further confirm that the film has failed to cross Rajinikanth‘s Kabali in the territory and has settled for the second all-time biggest opening for a Tamil film in the US.

Earlier, it was expected that owing to the immense buzz of the film, Thalapathy Vijay would dethrone Rajinikanth’s Kabali in the US and claim the top spot for the all-time biggest opening for a Tamil film in the US. But Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo failed to live up to the buzz.

Kabali grossed $1.9 million in the US on the premiere day, and now the Master superstar has failed to beat this record. Leo is still expected to cross $2 million gross in the North American territory.

The film aims to enjoy an extended weekend in India due to the Dussehra holidays, and the film is expected to turn a Beast at the Box Office with Thalapathy Vijay smashing records.

For the unversed, Leo stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja as the antagonists of the Lokesh Kanagaraj action-thriller. The film stars them as Leo Das’ brothers Antony Das and Harold Das, who mistake Parthiban, also played by Vijay, as Leo, and thus, in a tale of twists and turns, the film takes a killer route.

The film has been generating a lot of buzz due to its assumed connection with the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. However, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has categorically denied any connections with his previous films Kaithi, which starred Karthi, and Vikram, which starred Kamal Haasan.

Initially, fans speculated that they might be surprised to see Vikram’s villain Suriya as Rolex laying the foundation of a brilliant crossover.

Talking about records, the film has already turned Vijay’s highest Hindi opener, beating Beast and Varisu with 1.25 crore, despite the film not being released in National Cinema chains.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Must Read: Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Welcomed With ‘Phool & Dhol’ As He Returns To His Hometown With National Award – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News