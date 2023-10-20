Thalapathy Vijay has turned into a beast at the Box Office, with Lep registering the biggest opening in Hindi by a Tamil film in 2023. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film opened at 2.85 crore in Hindi. The film was expected to open in the range of 1 – 1.5 crore, but it exceeded expectations by a huge leap.

This number comes at a time when Vijay’s film did not release in National Cinema chains PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX. This has turned his highest opening in Hindi, beating his previous releases, Varisu and Beast.

While he sits at the top spot for the highest Kollywood opener in Hindi for 2023, he dethroned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 to claim the spot. Ponniyin Selvan 2 was the highest Kollywood opener in Hindi in 2023 with 2.18 crore opening day.

After Ponniyin Selvan 2 stood Varisu with 0.80 crore opening and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, with an opening of 0.35 crore, stood next in line. With the upcoming Dussehra weekend, the film is expected to gear up the pace.

Despite the National Cinema Chains not releasing Leo in Hindi due to the 8 week OTT rule, the film has managed to ring a bell amidst the single-screen audience which might see a boost in the upcoming weekend. However, Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath will be the obvious choice.

But if Thalapathy Vijay manages to churn out good numbers at the Hindi Box Office despite Ganapath giving a fight, then it would be a historical change that needs to be welcomed.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja as the antagonists Antony Das and Harold Das, who are after the life of Leo Das, but Parthiban, also played by the Master star, gets mistaken as Leo. What follows next is an epic tale of twists and turns and a fight to kill the drug racket.

The film, also starring Trisha Krishnan and Priya Anand, was speculated to be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, dropping hints to be connected to the previous films helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj-Kaithi and Vikram.

Kaithi stars Karthi in the lead, and Vikram stars Kamal Haasan. It was also speculated that Vikram’s villain Suriya, who played Rolex in the film, will have a much-awaited face-off with Thalapathy Vijay in Leo. However, all these speculations were laid to rest with the release of the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

