Ganapath Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): After being in the making for a long time, Tiger Shroff starrer finally hit the big screens today, i.e., October 21. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jameel Khan, the film is helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl. Since morning, the film has been receiving poor reviews from audience and critics. Despite all the promotional videos, interviews, and all, the film seems to be struggling at the box office.

While it is yet to see if it will pick up in the coming days, the film has opened to a lukewarm response on its opening day. Scroll down for details.

As per the early trends flowing in, Ganapath has opened up on lower-than-expected numbers on Day 1. Reportedly, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer has minted Rs 2-3 crore on its opening day. Yes, you heard that right! Reportedly, the film was expected to open on the lines of Rs 5-7 crore. However, the early numbers are far from the expected numbers.

Koimoi also watched, reviewed and rated the film with 1 star and wrote in the review, “Copying its homework from Divergent, The Hunger Games, this serves dystopia in the most predictable, cockeyed way building a class-divided wall between the stereotypically cocky ‘ameer’ and majboor ‘gareeb’. Gareebs have their hope in ‘Ganapath’ because the oldie of their community (Amitabh Bachchan) had predicted that a Ganapath would come someday and free them from the oppression of Ameers. He also clearly told them to “Don’t fight till Ganapath comes.”

“So, what would the Gareebs do till Ganapath arrives? They start to play wrestling matches to train themselves to defeat the Ameers when the time & Ganapath both finally decide to show up one day. Guddu (Tiger Shroff) is a playboy who enters saying, “Duniya haseeno ka mela, kal raat ko main inke saath bahut khela,” while waking up with 12 girls near him. Guddu is the every other guy you see in those cringey viral reels. But, as you’ve already guessed, Guddu is Ganapath, and he’ll save the Gareebs being their Messiah because why not? We’ve allowed them consuming their cringe to sell us whatever they want to and expect that we will buy it every single time,” read an excerpt from the review further.

Meanwhile, Ganapath’s leading lady Kriti Sanon is currently grabbing accolades for her National Award Win as the ‘Best Actress’ for her performance in Mimi. She shared the position with Alia Bhatt who was also pronounced as Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

