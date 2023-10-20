Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo maintained a solid momentum today after recording a thunderous opening on Thursday. After a huge start, the film had a regular working day today, but still, the numbers that are flowing in are highly impressive and have marked the entry in the 100 crore net club at the Indian box office. Here’s how the biggie performed on its day 2!

The latest upcoming action thriller marks the reunion of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is on the rise of popularity with his LCU’s (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) success among movie lovers. With immense hype all around, the film took a monstrous start at the worldwide box office, clocking the biggest opening day for an Indian film by beating Prabhas’ Adipurush, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Jawan.

On day 1, Leo earned a whopping 66 crores net at the Indian box office, and today, as expected, a drop has been seen. As per early trends flowing in, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is heading to close its day 2 in the range of 36-38 crores net. This drop is normal as it was a front-loaded affair, with most fans preferring to watch it on the opening day.

After two days, Leo stands at a gigantic total of 102-104 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office, thus marking one of the fastest entries in the 100 crore club. Contrary to mixed reviews from critics, the film is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth, and that ensures a superb collection during the entire weekend. It won’t be a surprise if the entry in the 200 crore club is achieved by Sunday or Monday.

Meanwhile, with 66 crores opening, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has clocked the 7th biggest opening of all time for an Indian film at the Indian box office. It stands below RRR (134 crores), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (121 crores), KGF Chapter 2 (116 crores), Adipurush (89 crores), Saaho (88 crores), and Jawan (75 crores).

Globally, Leo marked the 4th biggest opening in the history of Indian cinema. A few hours ago, the makers shared a figure of 148.50 crores worldwide gross for day 1. It also clocked the biggest opening of 2023 by surpassing Adipurush‘s 140 crores gross. Even for Kollywood, it’s the biggest global opening of all time.

