Thalapathy Vijay has switched on his Beast avatar as his latest release, Leo, has started creating records on the first day at the Box Office. The film collected 66 crore net in India on the opening day, hitting it out of the park. With this opening, the film has already entered the list of the biggest openers in India ever!

The Tamil action thriller helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has surpassed Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to secure the seventh place in the list of highest Indian openers ever. 2.0 collected 63 crore on Day 1.

This collection includes the collection in all the languages, and with the seventh place, Thalapathy Vijay has also crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s War’s opening numbers.

While Pathaan opened at 57 crore in all languages, War collected 53.35 crore on day 1. Now, with 66 crore, Leo sits on top of these films. It also beat the Telugu language period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was released in 2019 and registered an opening of 52.50 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay’s film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned 66 crore and pushed Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy out of the list of the top ten biggest openers in India ever. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War has now been pushed to number 10.

Check out the list of the biggest openers ever in India.

RRR – 134 Crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 Crore KGF: Chapter 2 – 116 Crore Adipurush – 89 Crore Saaho – 88 Crore Jawan – 75 Crore Leo – 66 Crore 2.0 – 63 Crore Pathaan – 57 Crore War – 53.35 Crore

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has been grabbing a lot of attention due to its assumed connection with Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s Lokesh Cinematic Universe which has Karthi’s Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. The film collected 2.85 crore with the Hindi dub as well as securing the top spot for the highest Kollywood opener in Hindi, beating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 helmed by Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth‘s Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The film is expected to enjoy the Dussehra weekend at the box office and is expected to churn out great numbers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

