Tiger Shroff’s big-budget action entertainer, Ganapath, is out in theatres all across the country. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, has all eyes set on its performance at the Indian box office as the biggie has been in the making for a long. Here’s how it fared in the advance booking for day 1!

Directed by Queen and Super 30 fame Vikas Bahl, the action entertainer suffered major roadblocks due to COVID-19 and finally has arrived in theatres. Speaking about the promotions, the film lacked that punch as it couldn’t generate heat around it, but still, the ground-level marketing was good, with big cut-outs and posters placed outside prominent theatres across major cities.

Yesterday, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo arrived in theatres, and it has performed surprisingly well in the Hindi belt. Still, Ganapath has got itself good a decent screen count and might put a good number on the board if received well by the audience. Coming back to the advance booking, the film has sold tickets worth 1.20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 before the first show started.

After an initial slow start, Ganapath saw some turnaround in the last few hours, but still, the overall advance booking number is low. Now, everything depends on word-of-mouth. If the audience feedback turns out to be good, walk-ins will see a rise in the evening and night shows, helping the film to pull off a respectable total for day 1.

Tiger Shroff’s last release, Heropanti 2, was a dud affair at the Indian box office, and with Ganapath, the actor will be looking to bounce back strongly. Let’s see how it fairs at ticket windows.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, who is currently riding high on her big win at the National Awards, recently opened up on Ganapath and shared how she was badly hurt while performing the action sequences in the movie. She was in the national capital on Wednesday for the promotion of the film along with Tiger Shroff. She looked gorgeous in a white short-sleeved dress and completed the look with matching thigh-high boots.

Speaking about her preparation, Kriti said, “My character Jassi uses nunchucks, which I don’t think anyone has done here. So to learn that, you have to make it a part of your body, so I started learning nine months before the shoot. It was not easy. I had ripped and hurt myself a lot on my head and elbow everywhere.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Fukrey 3 Box Office Day 21: Makes Decent Earnings During Weekdays, Might Miss The 100 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News