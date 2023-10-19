After collecting 1.05 crores on Thursday and then zooming huge to 5.10 crores on Friday, National Cinema Day, Fukrey 3 has been collecting decently on the weekdays. There is no dearth of screens and shows actually, and no competition is there either. However, the film has primarily exhausted most of its target audience and is now collecting in lakhs.

This was evident in weekday collections. The comedy threequel starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and others on Monday brought in 72 lakhs, Tuesday stood at 65 lakhs, and now Wednesday is fair too at 61 lakhs. The good part is that the numbers have still dropped less than 50% when compared to Thursday and that would stay to be the case today as well as at the bare minimum 50 lakhs will still come in.

This has pushed Fukrey 3’s overall total to 92.81 crores, and while the overall numbers are quite good, the film will now most likely not reach 100 crores. There is a plethora of releases starting today with Leo, Ganapath, Yaariyaan 2, Tiger Nageshwar Rao, Ghost, and many others occupying screen space.

There is a lot of choice available for the audience and the only big days ahead for Fukrey 3 are Sunday and then Tuesday (Dusshehra), when collections may cross the 1 crore mark again. It will most likely join the exclusive list of movies like Batla House, Welcome Back, Patni Patni aur Woh, and Luka Chuppi, which closed their run in the 90s.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

