Thalapathy Vijay has a roaring start with Leo Box Office in India and overseas. The film created records on the opening day, and as the numbers kept coming in from various territories, records keep adding to the book. The latest one is the biggest Indian opener ever in the UK.

However, we confirmed this already when the Lokesh Kanagaraj film crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s opening number in the UK with only the advance booking number itself. It was sure them that Vijay’s film, indeed, is the biggest Indian opener in the UK ever. But none knew the margin by which it surpassed SRK’s biggie.

Now official numbers confirm that Leo registered £571.5K on the opening day in the UK circuit. With this, the film comfortably sits at the top of the list of biggest Indian openers ever in the UK.

Thalapathy Vijay exceeded Pathaan’s highest opening record by almost 79%, which is huge. While the Tamil action thriller collected closer to double that of Pathaan on the opening day, the film rules at the top.

Second on the list is obviously Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone‘s spy thriller helmed by Siddharth Anand, with £319K collection on the opening day.

Check out the list of the biggest Indian openers ever in the UK.

1. Leo £571.5K (All Locs)

2. Pathaan – £319K

3. Jawan – £307K

4. Sultan – £271K

5. Chennai Express – £258.5K

While Leo registered the biggest opening in the UK, it also surpassed three Shah Rukh Khan films, making its way straight to the top. Even Salman Khan’s Sultan could not hold the fort in the strong storm created by Thalapathy Vijay.

The Tamil thriller helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha & Priya Anand. The film stars Vijay as Parthiban and Leo Das, with Dutt & Arjun playing Antony & Harold Das in search of their lost brother, and in a classic case of mistaken identities, Thalapathy Vijay leads the thriller in an epic story that unfolds into the world of drugs.

