Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo has set the box office on fire. After raking in monstrous numbers in India and globally on the opening day, the second day witnessed a superb hold despite the regular working day. Today, being a Saturday, we’re all set to see blockbuster numbers coming, and here’s all you need to know about the day 3 advance booking!

Just before its release, the action thriller saw several hurdles coming across its path. In the state of Tamil Nadu, which is the fort of Thalapathy Vijay, the film suffered a blow as permission for special shows was denied, and even many prominent theatres are not screening the picture due to alleged share distribution issues. For the Hindi version, National Cinema Chains (majorly comprising PVRInox and Cinepolis) are not screening the film due to the 4-week OTT window.

Crossing all these hurdles, Leo took a flying start, and the journey is heading towards a historic run. Yesterday, the advance booking closed at 20.50 crores gross (no blocked seats) and a sale of over 11 lakh tickets. Today, i.e., day 3, the film has shown a positive movement as the numbers closed at 20.88 crores gross. This is huge for the third day, and being a Saturday today, huge over-the-counter ticket sales will be witnessed throughout the country.

Apart from the Tamil version, all dubbed versions of Leo have shown growth in advance booking, especially Hindi. With the weekend itself, the film will become the highest Hindi net grosser of Thalapathy Vijay. As word-of-mouth is decent, it will emerge as a clean box office success in the long run, which was much needed for the actor.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, and others in key roles. It is currently playing in five Indian languages- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Before its release, the film was rumored to be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). The suspense was maintained by the makers till the release of the biggie but subtle hints were already given. As it is out in theatres now, the film is officially confirmed to be a part of LCU.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

