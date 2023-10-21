Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has been enjoying a glorious run at the Indian box office since its opening day. After recording a rocking start all across the country, the film did show a dip in numbers on the following day, and it was completely understood, considering the regular working day. Today, being a Saturday, the collection has jumped, taking the overall total close to 150 crores milestone. Keep reading to know how the film performed on day 3!

The latest action thriller marks the reunion of director Lokesh Kanagaraj and superstar Thalapathy Vijay after the success of Master. Master was released during the COVID scare and had done impressive business despite conditions not being favorable. Post that, there has been excitement for Loki and Vijay’s reunion. On top of that, the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) connection created immense ground-level hype for this biggie.

In the first two days, Leo has hit it out of the park by earning 102 crores net at the Indian box office (all languages). Yes, the film has entered the 100-crore club in just a couple of days, joining films like Jawan and Pathaan to be among the fastest entrants to the 100-crore club in India. After this achievement, there has been a healthy jump today throughout the country.

As per early trends flowing in, Leo is set to close its day 3 in the range of 39-41 crores, which is a good growth from yesterday’s 36 crores. It shows that the audience has accepted the film, and tomorrow, we’ll see a much bigger jump. After a run of 3 days, the film is heading towards a grand collection of 141-143 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office.

The advance booking is again impressive for tomorrow, i.e., day 4, the report of which will be out in the morning. By Monday, Leo will enter the 200-crore club in India, and after that, it’ll be on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits in the history of Kollywood.

Remember, these numbers are coming despite so many hurdles. Not all theatres in Tamil Nadu are screening the film due to a share issue between exhibitors and makers, and even the state government denied permission for special shows. This is the sheer stardom of Vijay, who is living up to his title of Thalapathy, and of course, who can forget the brand of Lokesh Kanagaraj!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

