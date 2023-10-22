Leo is unstoppable at the box office and has been raking in a huge sum ever since its arrival. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Arjun Sarja in key roles, the film has once again posted a solid number on the board on day 4. Yes, the Cricket World Cup match did impact collections, but on the whole, it was a ‘bloody sweet’ Sunday. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 19th October, the action thriller opened to mixed reviews among critics, but word-of-mouth has been decent, with no one outrightly rejecting the film. The audience feedback is much better than Vijay‘s Beast and Varisu, which has provided enough fuel to this latest release to witness a strong run at the box office. Let’s see how the first Sunday turned out to be!

Leo, being a Thursday release, enjoyed an extended weekend of 4 days. In the first 3 days, it amassed 142 crores net at the Indian box office. On day 4, the film is closing its run in the range of 42-44 crores, as per early trends flowing in. Again, this is a jump from Saturday’s 40 crores. However, the growth has been limited, with a couple of important factors playing a hurdle.

Today, there was a Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand, which dented Leo’s business to an extent. Apart from that, as usual, a dip in occupancies was seen in the night shows. This is what we call the Sunday curse, and it happens due to Monday being a working day, and people give less preference to night shows.

Nonetheless, Leo is heading for 184-186 crores (all languages) net at the Indian box office in the extended opening weekend, which is simply superb. Please note that the actual number might slightly go here and there, but there won’t be any massive difference.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will definitely enter the 200-crore club on day 5. On Monday and Tuesday, the collections are expected to remain solid considering Dussehra festivities, and a big jump would be seen on day 6 due to the national holiday.

Meanwhile, Leo emerged as Thalapathy Vijay’s highest-grossing film ever in just 3 days. It surpassed Varisu‘s 300.98 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

