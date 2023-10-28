DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, is amongst the highly-anticipated films of 2023. Starring Jason Momoa in the lead role, the film has been in the news for several reasons, and almost all of them have been negative. Now, in the latest update, the biggie is postponed and will now release two days later at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by James Wan, the film is a sequel to DC’s 2018 blockbuster Aquaman. As the first installment was a huge global success, trade experts are pinning high hopes on it, but sadly, it has been grabbing eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. Be it about scenes getting chopped off due to the Amber Heard controversy or alleged poor response in test screenings, the highly-awaited sequel is in the limelight for not-so-good reasons.

Now, the latest news regarding Aquaman 2 is that the release date has been postponed. Yes, you read that right! Earlier, the film was supposed to arrive on 20th December, but now, it has been pushed ahead by 2 days and will be released on 22nd December. This move by the makers has put fans in confusion as the intent behind it is not clearly known.

For the unversed, Aquaman was released on 21st December and had raked in $105 million during the opening weekend at the North American box office. Also, it has been observed over the years that films that arrive closer to Christmas Day (25th December) tend to attract more footfalls as audience turnout is huge during that period.

So, as per the new release date, Aquaman 2 will arrive on Friday and enjoy the benefit till Monday (Christmas Day), making it an extended opening weekend. During this window, the Jason Momoa starrer is expected to mint huge moolah.

Apart from Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also stars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, and Dolph Lundgren in key roles.

Speaking about the story, the film will pick up the threads from 2018’s Aquaman and is set after the events of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, though it predates The Flash. Reportedly, it also marks the exit of Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Let’s see if there are any new plans for the actor in DCU.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

