We’re just a few days away from Halloween, but its effect could already be felt at the box office. Five Nights At Freddy’s is out in North American theatres and has recorded a rocking Friday, resulting in much higher numbers for the weekend in its latest projection. Also, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will hit a new milestone by the end of this Sunday. Keep reading to know more!

The latest horror flick is a video game adaptation directed by Emma Tammi. Ahead of Halloween (31st October), it’ll be scaring all other releases present in theatres as the latest projection suggests superb figures. In the recent projection, the opening weekend was expected to be around $50 million, which will be now left behind by a big margin.

As per Deadline’s report, Five Nights At Freddy’s earned an impressive number of $10.3 million through Thursday night previews. Now, as per estimates coming in, the collection by Friday will reach $34 million, resulting in the opening weekend expectations to surge up to $68 million at the North American box office, which is a solid score.

Please note that Five Nights At Freddy’s is following a hybrid model of release as it has arrived in theatres as well as on the Peacock streaming service simultaneously. So, the numbers that are being expected over the weekend are quite surprising. Currently playing in 3,675 theaters in North America, the film will record the biggest opening weekend for a horror film this year by surpassing Scream 6‘s $44.4 million like a cakewalk.

Five Nights At Freddy’s is also set to be the biggest opener during Halloween by surpassing Puss in Boots’s $34 million by a considerable margin. For a hybrid release, we will see the second biggest start after Black Widow’s $80.3 million at the domestic box office.

Now, coming to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert film is in its third weekend, and the estimates for the third Friday are $5.1 million. During this weekend, it is expected to rake in $16.5 million, thus helping to hit the $150 million milestone. By Sunday, the collection is estimated to be at $151.1 million.

Speaking about Killers Of The Flower Moon, the film is looking to earn $11-$12 million during the second weekend, thus taking its domestic total to $43.6 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

