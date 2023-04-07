It’s been a season of hits and misses at the box office all across the globe. Things have changed drastically after the Covid pandemic, and one can’t really predict the fate of even big movies. Thankfully, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 provided some sort of relief and the latest we hear is about an amazing feat achieved by Scream 6. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the sixth instalment of Scream was released last month, on 10th March. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and word of mouth too has been on the favourable side. Thanks to it, the film has shown long legs at the box office and is still bringing in some numbers. As a result, it has managed to hit an important milestone for the franchise.

As per Variety’s report, Scream 6 has managed to hit the mark of $100 million at the domestic box office (North America). This feat has been unleashed after 26 years as the last film in the franchise to do this was Scream 2, which ended its domestic run at $101 million. It’ll soon surpass the sequel and even the first part, which did a lifetime business of $103 million.

Speaking about the worldwide box office, Scream 6 has earned $156 million and is lagging behind the first two instalments, which made $173 million and $172 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, after the success of Scream 6, there are already speculations around the franchise’s 7th instalment. Even directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have expressed their interest in carrying forward the franchise.

