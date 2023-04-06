Bholaa Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn Starrer Falls Below 3 Crore Mark, Ends Its Extended Opening Week

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa has ended its 8-day extended opening week at the Indian box office today. Right from the opening day, the film has clearly underperformed except for a couple of positive instances. Despite this, an entry into the 100 crore club was possible, but now, even that feat looks tough. Let’s see how how the Ajay Devgn starrer performed on day 8!

Helmed by Ajay himself, the film is an official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi starring Karthi. Ajay’s last release, Drishyam 2, which was also a remake, turned out to be a huge success all across the globe and initially, even this one looked like a blockbuster in the making. However, the reality has been totally different.

Yesterday, Bholaa did a business of 3.10 crores at the Indian box office. Today, i.e. on day 8, the film has dropped below the mark of 3 crores as early trends suggest collection between 2.40-2.60 crores. It takes the total Indian collection in the 59.08-59.28 crores range. Not up to the mark!

With such a trend, Bholaa won’t be able to enjoy the full benefit of the Good Friday holiday as shows will be considerably reduced from tomorrow onwards. From Hollywood, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is releasing, which will dent the Ajay Devgn starrer by snatching away its shows in premium formats like 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX. From Bollywood, there’s Gumraah starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

Let’s see how Bholaa performs in its second week.

