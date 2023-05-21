Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her much-hyped series Citadel might not see a renewal for a second season if reports are to be believed. Also starring Richard Madden and created by the Russo brothers, Citadel has received a lukewarm response from critics and audiences alike.

A report suggests that although the show has 25 million viewers making it Prime’s biggest debut since Lord of the Rings but still the show has not managed to make a fanbase which is quite surprising, considering the global presence of its lead star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Earlier it was said that Citadel 2 has already been in talks for a renewal of season 2 but nothing concrete was reported any further regarding the sequel. Later, Executive Producer of the series, told Hello Magazine that Citadel has not officially been greenlit for a season 2.

A report in Forbes, quotes the reason for the same. The report states that Citadel might have had a good viewership and it booked the top spot on Prime, but the reason was majorly a scarcity for Prime Originals which made Citadel trend on their list.

Makers were sure that the series would grab a lot of headlines due to Priyanka Chopra Jonas but it was all about her professional and personal life, rather than about the show which put a serious question on the future of the $300 Million series.

Currently, Citadel will be followed by an Italian Chapter after which the Indian Chapter of the show starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will stream on Amazon Prime.

