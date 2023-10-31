Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal is all set to release after a month, and myths and theories around the film continue to grow. Now, a strange rumor suggests that the film will have two intervals. Why? Well, the reason seems to be the runtime of the film. A few hours back, a screenshot went viral from some ticket-booking app which said that the run time of the film is 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Another report suggested further that the actual runtime of the film is 3 hours 18 minutes. Now, since films have been taking the route to get shorter, such a lengthy film obviously created a stir on social media.

There was also a practical discussion about how the film might need two intervals since the audience is not used to watching such lengthy films anymore. Moreover, despite the two intervals, Animal would need a very gripping storyline to hold the audience captive for almost 200 minutes!

A Reddit thread discussed the pros and cons of such a long film. An elated fan wrote, “It’s good that we get a detailed character arc of Ranbir and understand the story in depth. Abhi mazza aayega na bhidu.”

Another comment read, “I would have been disappointed if it was less than 3 hrs.” A concerned fan wrote, “Stoked to see Ranbir turning into a psychopath but also kinda worried how far Vanga will push it?!”

Another fan quipped, “If content is great, I don’t mind this runtime! Let’s gooo!” A user wrote, “3 hours is a bit too much. Let’s hope it can keep the audience seated for the full 3 hours.” However, another user pointed out, “This will affect box-office, less shows.”

While fans seem to be excited about the length of the film, it seems like it is just a hoax created by some fans to stir buzz around Animal. Currently, while booking websites do not mention the run time since the film still has a month to go, which clearly indicates that the viral image is fake, IMDb suggests the run time of the film to be 2 hours and 26 minutes.

For the unversed, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others. The film is a gangster drama spun around a father-son story.

The film is releasing on December 1 and is expected to clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

