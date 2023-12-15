Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 14: Vicky Kaushal's Film Brings In A Decent Week 2, Aims 75 Crore Before Dunki Vs Salaar!

In its first week, Sam Bahadur had collected 38 crore at the box office. Typically, films drop by 50% in their second week, and hence, one expected a score of 19-20 crore more to be added to the total of Vicky Kaushal‘s film.

However, the Meghna Gulzar film has done far better as 26 crore more have been added in the second week, which is quite a good hold. It isn’t as if the film was sans any competition. In fact, Animal continued to roar and brought in over 135 crore during the second week as well.

This means Sam Bahadur still didn’t have an easy way out at the theatres. However, since word of mouth around the film amongst its target audience is largely positive, the collections didn’t end up stabilizing well.

As a result, the Vicky Kaushal starrer now stands at 64 crore. This has allowed breathing space for the film, and now it would be aiming to go past the 70 crore mark rather comfortably by the close of the third weekend.

Then post that during the weekdays, even at minimum traction, 4-5 crore more will come in, which means Sam Bahadur is in for a real chance to not just go past the 75 crore mark but also aim to add a few more crores during the festive season even at very limited showcasing.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

