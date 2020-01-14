A few days before Chhapaak‘s release, Deepika Padukone visited JNU in Delhi to lend her support to the students who were attacked by masked goons. Her move was considered quite bold and brave considering how much she was risking, especially regarding her film Chhapaak.

While many praised the Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU and taking a stand, some even called it a publicity stunt. People who weren’t pleased with her visit started trending #BoycottChhapaak on social media. But the film and DP’s performance have won the hearts of the critics and the audience.

But what does Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar think of Deepika’s visit to JNU? In an interview with PTI, Meghna said, “We have to be able to separate between the personal and professional. What somebody does in their personal life and what they have done as a professional in a film needs to be looked at separately.”

The Raazi director further added, “While they are trying to separate the lens of personal and professional, if one can slightly divert the lens back to the reason why we made the film and what we are trying to talk about and bring to light… I think it is important.”

Meanwhile, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The film is based on the story of real life acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Along with playing the lead role, Deepika Padukone also made her debut as a producer with the film.

