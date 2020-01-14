Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 4: Very Good, Could Collect 100 Crores In Just One Week

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: It had a very good Monday as it held up really well to collect 12 crores* more at the box office. Considering the fact that Friday was 15.10 crores, the hold is really good as it was just a partial holiday of Lohri and that too only in certain parts of the country.

In fact given the kind of popularity that the film is enjoying, it would be safe to assume that even without a partial holiday a double digit score would have still come calling. That would have been quite a feat for the Ajay Devgn starrer as it is basically an action drama which is already collecting huge numbers. For it to demonstrate such hold is a clear sign of the film to have found widespread acceptance amongst class as well as mass audiences.

So far, the Om Raut directed film has collected 73.93 crores*. If the pace continues like this for next couple of days then there are very good chances of Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior entering the 100 Crore Club in one week flat.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

