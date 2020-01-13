Critics’ Choice Awards: Avengers: Endgame Bags Best Action Film Award Against 1917, Ford v. Ferrari

Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” emerged as the Best Action Film of 2019 at the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards.

The Critics’ Choice Awards were held on Sunday night here.

“Avengers: Endgame” was competing with “1917”, “Ford v. Ferrari”, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”, and “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.

Every Marvel superhero from Iron Man and Thor to Captain America and Black Widow, assembled one last time to save the world from the supervillain Thanos with “Avengers: Endgame”, which shattered several box office records. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, the film marked the end of the third Marvel phase.

It was an emotional affair for the fans as they lost some of their favourite heroes, with Iron Man sacrificing his life for the world, Captain America (essayed by Chris Evans) passing on the shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Black Widow giving her life so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could secure the Soul Stone. It opened in April.

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. In July, “Avengers: Endgame” dethroned “Avatar” to become the world’s highest-grossing film of all time.

